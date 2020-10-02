Bath man arrested after crystal meth sale investigation

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – James Youngs, 35, was arrested in the Village of Bath after an investigation into the sale of crystal methamphetamine in the Village.

Youngs is currently on New York State Parole for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and a parole warrant has been issued.

Youngs has been charged with Criminal Possession and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Bath and Corning Police Departments, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office.

