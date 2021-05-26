Bath man arrested after domestic dispute

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bath resident Jordan Parkhurst was arrested after police were called to a domestic dispute on W. Morris St.

On May 19 at 2:50 pm police officers were called to W. Morris Street in Bath for a domestic dispute after a civilian heard the dispute and flagged down an officer. Police say the suspect at the domestic dispute would not cooperate with officers. After Parkhurst was arrested for obstructing the investigation, he was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl and a used hypodermic needle.

Parkhurst has been charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd, possession of a controlled substance 7th, and possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors.

Following the charges, Parkhurst was processed by the courts and released on appearance tickets. He is due back in Bath Village Court at a later date.