Bath man arrested after hit-and-run leaves cyclist “seriously injured”

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that “seriously injured” a person on a bike.

Thomas Stark, 23, was arrested after Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle-bicycle accident on State Route 415 in the Town of Bath.

Stark was allegedly driving without a license or privilege to drive in New York, hit the bicyclist and then left the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said “bicyclist was seriously injured” and was airlifted to a trauma center.

Stark was later found in by Bath Police and charged with first-degree Reckless Endangerment (a class-D felony), Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Crash (a class-E felony) and third-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation.

Stark was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Bath Ambulance and Bath Volunteer Fire assisted in the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now