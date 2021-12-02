Bath man arrested after hit-and-run leaves cyclist “seriously injured”

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that “seriously injured” a person on a bike.

Thomas Stark, 23, was arrested after Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle-bicycle accident on State Route 415 in the Town of Bath.

Stark was allegedly driving without a license or privilege to drive in New York, hit the bicyclist and then left the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said “bicyclist was seriously injured” and was airlifted to a trauma center.

Stark was later found in by Bath Police and charged with first-degree Reckless Endangerment (a class-D felony), Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Crash (a class-E felony) and third-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation.

Stark was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Bath Ambulance and Bath Volunteer Fire assisted in the accident.