BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath Police department has reported the arrest of a Bath man wanted in several states on charges including Armed Robbery and Violating Parole.

Antonio Jackson, of Bath, was arrested after a service call at the Kwik Fill on W. Morris street alleged that Jackson threatened to “shoot up the place”. According to police, officers were able to locate Jackson in the parking lot of a Valu Home Center.

Police say that Jackson’s information was run through dispatch, where it was found that he was wanted out of several states for charges including Armed Robbery and Violation of his Parole. He was also found to have shoplifted from Kwik Fill during the investigation.

He was charged with Petit Larceny and was transported to Steuben County Jail due to him having an extradition warrant out of Louisiana. He is scheduled to be held until arrangements are made by Louisiana to bring him back.