BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man was arrested following an attack in the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, James B. Elward, 57, pushed and struck an assistant district attorney in the Centralized Arraignment Court on May 12. The assault injured the assistant DA. Police say that Elward also acted disorderly in court, and his disorderly conduct prevented the court from continuing.

Elward had been charged with second-degree assault (a class D felony), second-degree criminal contempt (a class A misdemeanor), and second-degree obstructing governmental administration (a class A misdemeanor). In New York State, violent class D felonies carry a minimum sentence of 2 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

Elward was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court before being returned to the Steuben County Sheriff’s custody.