BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested following an alleged assault in the Steuben County Jail.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, William J. Delio, 35, of Bath, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 27, following an investigation of a reported assault in the Steuben County Jail.

Delio allegedly hit another person and caused them injury. The victim was treated at a local medical facility and returned to custody.

Delio was charged with Assault in the second degree, a class D felony. He was summoned to Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the Steuben County Jail.