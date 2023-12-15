BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested following a false report of a police officer being shot in the Village of Bath on Thursday.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, Thomas L. Popps, 34, of Bath, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14, after he allegedly made a false report to police about a shooting.

Police say they were sent to 46 West Steuben Street following a 911 hang-up call involving a man who reported shots fired and an officer down who was requesting immediate help. The man then hung up with no further information provided.

As a result of the call, multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene, where an investigation determined the report to be false, with no such incident occurring.

Popps was then located and arrested and has been charged with one count of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. He was then released on an appearance ticket to appear at the Bath Village Court at a later date.