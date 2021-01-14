Bath man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Jeffrey Clark, 34, was arrested by New York State Police on Wednesday evening for allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 13.

State Police opened the investigation on Wednesday morning after receiving a report at 8 a.m.

According to New York State Police, Clark was charged with first-degree felony criminal sex act (victim less than 13-years-old), felony first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 13 and suspect 21 or older), and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Clark was held pending a court appearance, according to State Police, and the investigation is on-going.