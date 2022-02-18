Bath man arrested for assault

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested for an alleged assault in Bath N.Y. on January 26, according to The Village of Bath Police Department.

Benjamin Crout, 38, was arrested by Bath Police for an alleged assault on Howell Street in the Village of Bath on January 26 at approximately 10 p.m.

Officers executed a search warrant on February 10 and arrested Crout without incident.

Crout was charged with Menacing in the 2nd degree, Assault in the 2nd degree (Class D Felony) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (Class D Felony). He was processed and taken to the Centralized Arraignment Court for Arraignment.