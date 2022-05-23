BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police have arrested a man from Bath after a domestic incident that happened over the weekend.

Joseph R. Thompson, 19, was arrested on May 21, 2022, after police responded to a domestic incident in the Town of Bath. According to police, Thompson allegedly bit the victim and obstructed their ability to breathe.

He is charged with Assault and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, both class A misdemeanors.

Thompson is currently out on bail after he and his father were indicted for sexually assaulting children related to them over the last 11 years.