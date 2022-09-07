BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man is in jail after police said sent a person to the hospital by hitting them during a dispute earlier this week.

Jason Case, 33, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department on September 6 when officers responded to a domestic dispute just after 6:00 p.m.

The police report said that Case allegedly hit a person and caused serious physical injury. The victim was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Case was charged with 2nd-degree Assault (a class-D felony). He was processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail. Bath Police said he was scheduled to be in court on September 7.