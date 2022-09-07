BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked another person with a weapon and caused serious physical injury, according to the Bath Police Department.

Michael Cavallaro, 35, of Bath was arrested on September 6, 2022. Bath Police responded to E. William Street in the town of Bath at around 9:05 p.m. for reports of a fight involving weapons.

According to Bath Police, it was found that Cavarallo had struck a victim with a dangerous weapon, and had caused serious physical injury. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, said Police.

Cavallaro was charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, both charges are class D Felonies. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail where he was arraigned.