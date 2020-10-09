Bath man arrested for Avoca burglary

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – James Sick, 28, was arrested for burglary after a reported break-in at a home in Avoca, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 7, deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Stever Road in Avoca. Sick allegedly “entered and remained unlawfully in the dwelling with the intent to steal property.”

Sick was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, and Petit Larceny. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail without bail.

In February 2020, Sick was charged with grand larceny after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Avoca. He was arraigned and released following his arrest.