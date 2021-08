BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – James Pettingell, 34, of Bath was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department on Thursday, August 5 for an incident on West Steuben St.

Police said Pettingell was arrested for Burglary, Criminal Possession of Weapon, and Mencaing.

He was processed and transported to the Steuben County Centralized Court where he was arraigned and held on bail.