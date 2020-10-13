Bath man arrested for burglary

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Mickey Pike, 31, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police on Oct. 9 after a burglary investigation.

Pike has been charged with felony second degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny.

Pike is currently on parole for criminal possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Steuben County centralized arraignment court where he was arraigned and released.

According to the Village of Bath Police, New York State Parole has not yet issued a parole warrant for Pike for allegedly violating the conditions of his release.