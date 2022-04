BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested for allegedly failing to seek medical attention for cigarette burns on his 3-year-old child’s hand, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

Deven Miller, 28, was arrested today April 21, 2022, by Bath Police. Miller was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor.

Miller was taken to the centralized arraignment court to be arraigned and issued an order of protection.