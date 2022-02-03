Bath man arrested for forcible robbery

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath 21-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stealing property with force from another person.

Hunter Vanzile, 21, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on January 31 after an investigation into a robbery on State Route 415. The Sheriff’s Office said that Vanzile allegedly “forcibly stole property from another”.

Vanzile was charged with third-degree Robbery (a class-D felony) and Petit Larceny. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.