BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Hunter Lee, 24 of Bath, was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly “touching an intimate part of a person under the age of 17.”

Lee was charged with Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both Class A Misdemeanors.

Lee was held in the Steuben County Jail to appear in the Centralized Arraignment Court, where he was arraigned and released to appear in the Town of Avoca Court.