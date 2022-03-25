BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man with a criminal record of drug and fraud charges has been arrested for allegedly stealing property worth more than $1,000 last year, according to police.

Terry Campbell, 64, was arrested by New York State Police in Urbana on March 24 in connection to an incident first reported on October 19, 2021. According to the arrest report, Campbell allegedly stole and possessed property valued at over $1,000.

He was charged with 4th-degree Grand Larceny and 4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. He was issued an appearance ticket. 18 News has reached out to New York State Police and is waiting to hear back.

Last summer, Campbell was arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine earlier in the year. Then in September 2021, Campbell was arrested for allegedly offering a false instrument for filing to the County Department of Social Services and receiving hundreds of dollars that was not eligible to receive.