WHEELER, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested and released after a standoff where authorities said he allegedly imprisoned another person and threatened that person with a weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Campbell, 38, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on March 20 after NYSP, Sheriff’s deputies, investigators, negotiators and a SWAT team responded to an incident on Bean Station Road in the Wheeler. Campbell allegedly forcibly detained another person and threatened them with a weapon and injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report also said that Campbell allegedly damaged property and didn’t comply with Deputies when they told him to leave the home. The Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Unit then responded and attempted to contact Campbell, to which he allegedly refused.

The Sheriff’s SWAT team then responded, and Campbell surrendered himself, the arrest report said.

He was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree Unlawful Imprisonment and 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief (both class-E felonies), as well as 4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 3rd-degree Menacing. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and later released.