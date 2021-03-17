Bath man arrested for meth possession

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – William Trenchard, 39, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

This arrest stems from an investigation on July 22, 2020, when Trenchard had an active warrant through NYS Parole and was arrested by Bath Village Police. The incident occurred on W. Washington Street in the village.

Subsequent to the arrest from the parole warrant, Trenchard was allegedly found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine, packaging materials, and scales.

On March 15, Trenchard was transported to the Steuben County Jail where he is currently being held.

Trenchard was previously arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine in 2018.