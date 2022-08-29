BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man was arrested last week on several felony drug charges for the possession of narcotic drugs, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

Keith Frailey, 42, of Bath N.Y. was arrested on August 23, 2022, after a suspicious person investigation led to police finding a ‘large quantity of various narcotic drugs’.

Frailey was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled substance in the 3rd Degree, a Class B felony, and one count of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree.

He was taken to the Steuben County Jail to be arraigned in Steuben County CAP Court, where he was held without bail. Bath Police said that an investigation is still ongoing and further charges are pending.

According to Bath Police, Frailey is currently on parole for Burglary with the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.