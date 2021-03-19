Bath man arrested for possession of child pornography

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 17, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Riley, 52, following a joint investigation with the FBI regarding possession of reported child pornography.

It is alleged that Mr. Riley possessed an obscene recording of sexual conduct by a child less than sixteen and promoted such recording.

Mr. Riley was charged with Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance of a Child and Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance of a Child.

Mr. Riley was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Sheriff Jim Allard thanks the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this investigation.