Bath man arrested for rape of teen under 17

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen under the age of 17.

Trenton Storms, 21, was arrested by New York State Police on November 11 around 10 a.m. According to NYSP, the incident was first reported in Bath on November 3.

He is charged with third-degree Rape and second-degree Custodial Interference for allegedly having sex with someone less than 17.

Storms was arraigned and is being held in the Steuben County Jail. The incident is pending investigation with evidence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.