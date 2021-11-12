Bath man arrested for rape of teen under 17

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen under the age of 17.

Trenton Storms, 21, was arrested by New York State Police on November 11 around 10 a.m. According to NYSP, the incident was first reported in Bath on November 3.

He is charged with third-degree Rape and second-degree Custodial Interference for allegedly having sex with someone less than 17.

Storms was arraigned and is being held in the Steuben County Jail. The incident is pending investigation with evidence.