BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Pursuant to a warrant, the Village of Bath Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges last Friday, March 25th.

Andrew S. Crosson, 32, was charged with robbery in the 3rd degree (a class D felony), grand larceny in the 4th degree (a class E felony), criminal mischief in the 4th degree and unlawful imprisonment in the 2nd degree (class A misdemeanors).

Crosson was recently released from parole early under the Less is More Act. He was transported to the Steuben County jail and is being held without bail after being arraigned at the county CAP court.