BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted another man and caused life-threatening injuries, according to State Police.

Jose Velez, 41, was arrested after State Police responded to a serious assault at the Holland American Hotel in Bath at approximately 8:45 p.m. on May 9, 2022.

The victim was airlifted to Strong Hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the police report, both men resided at the Hotel.

Velez is charged with, Assault with Intent to Cause Physical Injury with a Weapon, Menacing in the 2nd Degree and Burglary in the 1st degree. Velez was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (previous conviction).

According to police, The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are pending.