Bath man arrested for stealing long guns, jewelry

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Village of Bath Police arrested Isaac Smith, 25, on Dec. 27 after an investigation into a burglary on East William Street in the village.

Bath Police say several long guns and jewelry were taken from the unoccupied residence.

Addison Police assisted the Village of Bath Police in locating Smith, and the long guns were recovered in the Town of Rathbone by New York State Police.

Smith was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

Smith was held for approximately 12 hours in the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court and released the following morning without bail.