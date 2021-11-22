Bath man arrested for stealing truck, rifles, imprisoning residents causing weekend shelter in place

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bath Police have arrested a man on multiple weapons, imprisonment, and child endangerment charges after a manhunt in the village, resulting in the weekend’s shelter in place order.

Kenneth Mikko, 34, who is currently on NYS parole, was arrested he allegedly stole a pickup truck from a business in the Village of Bath and drove it to another location when it ran out of gas. Police said Mikko then fled the scene with several items from the truck, including two rifles.

As patrols were trying to locate him, they received a report of an incident involving someone matching his description. Mikko allegedly forcibly entered a home on Shannon Street and wouldn’t let the residents leave. The arrest report said he was armed with the two rifles from the truck.

At that point, Bath Police issued the shelter in place announcement as Mikko said he would use the rifles against police.

After an eight-hour manhunt, police eventually found and arrested Mikko at a local motel without incident.

Mikko faces the following charges:

4 counts of fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

1 count of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

4 counts of second-degree Unlawful Imprisonment

2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

3 counts of second-degree Menacing

1 count of Criminal Use of a Firearm

1 count of first-degree Burglary

1 count of Tamering with Physical Evidence

1 count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Mikko was remanded to the Steuben County Jail to appear at the Centralized Arraignment Court at a later date.

New York State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and Steuben County 911 assisted in the arrest. The shelter in place order was lifted Sunday morning.

Later in the day on November 21, Mikko was arrested again for allegedly damaging a digital signature pad during the intake portion in the Steuben County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Mikko with third-degree Criminal Mischief (a class-E felony) and arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court. He was returned to the Steuben County Jail where he was held due to his alleged violation of parole.