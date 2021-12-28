Bath man arrested for stealing vehicle

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a local business on Monday.

According to New York State Police, Clifford Hurd allegedly took the vehicle from a business in the Town oF Bath, as well as items inside the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered a short time later and Hurd was taken into custody.

Hurd was charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

Hurd was processed issued appearance tickets to the Town of Bath court and then released,

