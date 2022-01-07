Bath man arrested for violating protection order while in jail

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for allegedly violating a protection order while he was incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail.

Michael Woodruff, 33, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into a reported violation of an order of protection.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged that Woodruff called the person with the protection order while he was still incarcerated.

He was charged with second-degree Criminal Contempt, arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court, and returned to the jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now