Bath man arrested for violating protection order while in jail

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for allegedly violating a protection order while he was incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail.

Michael Woodruff, 33, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into a reported violation of an order of protection.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged that Woodruff called the person with the protection order while he was still incarcerated.

He was charged with second-degree Criminal Contempt, arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court, and returned to the jail.