Bath man arrested for welfare fraud

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Terry Campbell, 64, of Bath, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for welfare fraud.

Between January 22 and June 30, 2021, Campbell allegedly offered a false instrument for filing to the County Department of Social Services and received $694.00 that was not eligible to receive.

Campbell is charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing and Welfare Fraud.

He was released with an appearance ticket.

Campbell was previously arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine early this year.

