Bath man arrested for welfare fraud

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Nicholas Ritchie, 23, was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly misusing food stamp benefits.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges that in July and August of 2019 Ritchie misused a food stamp benefit card without authorization, receiving $156.68 worth of benefits.

Ritchie was charged with one count of Petit Larceny, and three counts of Misuse of Food Stamps, all class A Misdemeanors.

Ritchie was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.