BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from an incident on May 5.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Brian L. Rosell, Sr., 49, was arrested following an investigation of a person pointing a weapon at another person in the Town of Bath. Police say Rosell intentionally pointed a BB gun at someone. Police also say Rossell resisted while being arrested and injured a deputy in the process.

Rosell was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest. Second-degree assault is a class D felony and carries a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison. Rosell was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remains in custody without bail.