Bath man arrested on drug charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Roy Hyer, 43, was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant for drug charges in the Village of Bath.

Hyer was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both class
D felonies.

Police say at the time of his arrest Hyer was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was subsequently charged the Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a misdemeanor.

Hyer was processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail to be arraigned at a later date by a County Court Judge. More charges are expected in the future.

The New York State Police assisting Bath Police in the investigation.

