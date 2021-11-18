Bath man arrested on drug charges after deputy foot chase

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ryan Whittrock of Bath was arrested by Steuben County Sheriff Deputies on drug charges after a foot chase in Savona on Thursday.

Deputies responded to reports of a person screaming on Main Street in the Village of Savona and found Wittrock, who was upset over the overdose of an acquaintance.

Wittrock had been previously indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury and two active Indictment Warrants.

Deputies attempted to take Wittrock into custody when he allegedly attempted to resist his arrest by running. Deputies were able to detain Wittrock and take him into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Wittrock allegedly both sold and possessed suspected controlled substances based on an investigation conducted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the Village of Bath Police Department and the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office.

Wittrock was charged with felony Criminal Sales of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

Wittrock was held in the Steuben County Jail pending a bail hearing in Steuben County Court.