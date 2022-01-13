Bath man arrested on drug charges; facing charges in multiple cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County Jail inmate is facing new charges as he awaits sentencing on at least five other narcotic sale charges and related felonies.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, Roy Hyer was arrested on a Superior Court Arrest Warrant that alleges Hyer sold methamphetamine on the 500 block of W. Washington Street during the summer of 2021.

Hyer now faces new charges for Criminal Possession and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both class D felonies.

Hyer was arraigned by a County Court Judge and returned to the Steuben County Jail to await sentencing on other charges.

The arrest was the work of the cooperation of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Bath Police Department.

18 News reported three separate arrests of Hyer in December 2020 all involving narcotics.





On Dec. 10, 2020, the Village of Bath police executed a Steuben County sealed indictment warrant for the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both calls D felonies.

Upon searching Hyer police say he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and then was subsequently charged with the Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a misdemeanor.

On Dec. 18, 2020, Hyer was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both class D felonies.

Police say at the time of his arrest Hyer was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was subsequently charged the Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a misdemeanor.

On Dec. 28, 2020, Hyer was arrested after police say he allegedly “possessed a quantity of suspected illegal narcotics packaged for sale.” Hyer was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony,