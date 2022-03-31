BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 30, The Village of Bath Police made an arrest on a man stemming from an investigation in the village.

Police arrested 76-year-old Richard J. Fell, of Bath, on an arrest warrant stemming from an investigation in which Fell had allegedly harassed the tenants of Fell’s rental property located in the VIllage.

Fell was charged with Harassment of a Tenant in the 1st degree, a Class E Felony, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both Class A Misdemeanors.

The warrant was served during a traffic stop, resulting in a successful arrest of Fell. At the time of the stop, Fell was found to be intoxicated and charged with a DWI, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Fell was transported to the Steuben County Jail to be arraigned at the Steuben County CAP court and was released without bail to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.