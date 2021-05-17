Bath man arrested on second felony drug charge in a month, arrested at least three times in two months

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Nicholas Crouch was arrested by the Village of Bath Police on his second drug felony charge in the last month and at least his third arrest since mid-April.

According to Bath Police, Crouch was arrested on an active warrant while walking down Liberty Street in Bath. During the arrest Crouch was found with a large quantity of methamphetamines, a scale, multiple items for drug packaging, paraphernalia, and used hypodermic needles.

Crouch was arrested for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Crouch was turned over to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on the warrant, processed, and released about three hours after his arrest.

On May 15 Crouch was one of three people arrested following a no-knock search warrant where police found a “truck load of stolen property,” crystal methamphetamine, zip guns, and and “several Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Uniforms with patches.”

Crouch was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. Crouch was released on appearance tickets to appear in Bath Village Court at a later date.

Crouch was also arrested on April 17 after he allegedly stole property and threatened someone with a knife.

Crouch was located by Bath Police in front of the Dormann Library and allegedly provided a false name. Police say he was also found with a large quantity of suboxone, fentanyl, and packaging materials.

Crouch was charged with 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, false impersonation, menacing, and petit larceny.