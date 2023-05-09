BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the Steuben County Sherriff’s Office, a Bath man has been arrested on charges stemming from an incident in the Town of Bath.

Darren J. Ollis, 52, was arrested on May 5 following an investigation that led to a grand jury indictment and an arrest warrant. Police say Ollis strangled and forcibly touched the intimate parts of a person under the age of 17. Ollis has been charged with second-degree strangulation, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child. Second-degree strangulation is a class D felony and carries a minimum sentence of 2 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

Ollis was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released. The Steuben County Children’s Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation that led to Ollis’s arrest.