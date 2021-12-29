Bath man arrested twice in 24 hours after car theft & burglary

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Clifford Hurd, the Bath man arrested and released after allegedly stealing a vehicle, has been arrested again less than 24 hours later in Steuben County.

Hurd was arrested by New York State Police on Dec. 28 at 1:10 p.m. after a burglary investigation in the Town of Bath. The 33-year-old was arrested for second-degree burglary, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hurd was taken to the Steuben County Jail where he is being held.

Hurd’s second arrest comes after a Dec. 27 arrest by State Troopers when a vehicle was stolen in the Town of Bath. The vehicle was recovered a short time later and Hurd was taken into custody before being released on appearance tickets to the Town of Bath Court.

Hurd was charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection to the stolen vehicle.