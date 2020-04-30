Bath man arrested twice in a week on drug charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Kenneth Turner of Bath was arrested for a second time in less than a week on multiple drug-related charges.

Turner was first arrested on April 24 as part of a large methamphetamine bust in Hornellsville where over $37,000 worth of meth and marijuana was discovered.

Turner was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A Felony and released to appear in court at a later date.

Turner was again arrested on April 29 in the Village while Parole Officers and members of the Bath Village Police Department were checking on him. Turner was allegedly found to have $4,300 in cash and suspected Crystal Methamphetamine in his possession.

Turner has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree a Class D Felony and Violations of Parole. He was arraigned in CAP court and held on the Parole Warrant.