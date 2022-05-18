BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man with a history of theft charges has been arrested after he and a woman allegedly broke into a storage shed in the Town of Bath last month. He was arrested again on the same day after deputies searched his residence and found property that aligned with several burglaries in Steuben County.

State Police in Bath arrested Terry Campbell, 65, and Sara Wernicke, 39, on May 17 for a break-in that happened on April 22. According to State Police, the pair allegedly broke into a storage shed in the Town of Bath. The pair were charged with Burglary and Petit Larceny. Wernicke was charged with violating a protection order.

Then, also on May 17, Investigators of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Investigators from New York State Police, executed a search warrant at Mr. Campbell’s residence following information that Campbell allegedly possessed stolen property. Property recovered from the search aligned with reported stolen property from several burglaries in Steuben County. After the search, the Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Campbell.

He was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony.

Campbell was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to the Steuben County Jail without bail due to previous felony convictions. Further charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Sheriff Allard thanks the New York State Police for their assistance in this investigation and arrest.

Previously, Campbell was arrested on Grand Larceny and Stolen Property charges in connection to an incident reported last October. And last summer, Campbell was arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine earlier in the year. Then in September 2021, Campbell was arrested for allegedly offering a false instrument for filing to the County Department of Social Services and receiving hundreds of dollars that was not eligible to receive. In April, he was arrested for stealing a trailer.