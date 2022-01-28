Bath man barricades himself in attic; arrested for strangulation, assault

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested and woman hospitalized after a Thursday standoff in which police allege he assaulted the woman one day and then again the next day after being released from jail.

Bath Police arrested Bernard Campbell, 29, on January 27 after a 2.5-hour standoff on Warden Street in the Village. Police apprehended Campbell in the attic crawl space after he allegedly assaulted and strangled a woman as well as violated an order of protection the day before, January 26.

He was released from jail on January 27 and allegedly returned to the same address, broke into the home, and assaulted the same woman again. The woman fled to the police station and was taken to the hospital for evaluation via Bath ambulance.

When police arrived to the address of the assault, Campbell allegedly barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. He was eventually apprehended in the crawl space and arrested for two counts of Burglary 1st, two counts of Aggravated Criminal Contempt, two counts of Assault 3rd, and one count of Strangulation 2nd for the two incidents. He was taken to the Centralized Court to await arraignment.

Campbell was previously arrested late last month in another domestic dispute. He allegedly harassed a woman and damaged property in that incident.