BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been charged after allegedly throwing a rock at a child following a domestic incident that led him and another woman to be arrested.

Michael N. Lennon, 39, and Dawn M. Jones, 47, were arrested following a physical altercation on Sept. 8. According to the Bath Police Department, officers responded to Jones’s home around 6:50 p.m. after receiving a call about multiple people fighting. After arriving, officers found Jones and her juvenile son. Lennon had left the scene and was found at his home.

Police say that Jones involved her juvenile son in a physical altercation between herself and Lennon. Jones and Lennon were arrested and charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. They were both released on appearance tickets and are due to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

Around 11:09 p.m. that night, officers returned to Jones’s residence after getting a call about Lennon throwing rocks through the home’s windows. Police say that Lennon threw a rock at a female juvenile. She was injured after the rock hit her in the back of her head.

Officers arrested Lennon at the scene. He was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (a class A misdemeanor), one count of second-degree assault (a class D felony), and one count of third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony).

Lennon was taken to the Steuben County Jail for CAP court after being processed. He is currently being held at the jail.