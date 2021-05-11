Bath man charged after welfare fraud investigation

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Allan Sullivan, 44, has been arrested after a welfare fraud investigation, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, between Sept. 13, 2020, and March 15, 2021, Sullivan “sold and or traded his benefit card issued by the Steuben County Department of Social Services for unauthorized items on more than one occasion.”

As a result, Sullivan obtained benefits which he was not entitled nor authorized to receive in the amount of $134.26.

Sullivan is charged with Criminal Use of a Public Benefit Card in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny. He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.