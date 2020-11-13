Bath man charged with 81 sex crimes

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott Costley, 40, has been arrested on 81 sex crime charges, according to New York State Police.

Costley has been charged with 70 felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, 11 felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to The Evening Tribune, State Police say the case involves a complaint made last November and additional action could be pending.

According to New York State penal code, third degree criminal sexual act is defined as:

He or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with a person who is incapable of consent by reason of some factor other than being less than seventeen years old; Being twenty-one years old or more, he or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with a person less than seventeen years old; or He or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with another person without such person’s consent where such lack of consent is by reason of some factor other than incapacity to consent.

Second-degree criminal sexual act is defined as:

1. being eighteen years old or more, he or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with another person less than fifteen years old; or

2. he or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with another person who is incapable of consent by reason of being mentally disabled or mentally incapacitated.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.