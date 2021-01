BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Anthony Carmon, 46, was arrested for allegedly failing to provide food and water to his dog.

Carmon was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and was released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.

The dog was transported to the Finger Lakes SPAC where it is receiving treatment and care. Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to make it in honor of Grizzly.