Bath man charged with burglary, second suspect at large

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Brian Turner, 32, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department after a robbery investigation.

According to police, officers investigated a robbery that happened around 9 p.m. on W. Washington Street Wednesday night. Turner, who police say was living at a local motel, was arrested for Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony.

Turner was processed and taken to the Centralized Arraignment Court.

Police say a suspect male suspect is still at large and anyone with information is asked to contact police.