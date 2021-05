BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Kyle Stone, 28, has been charged after a burglary investigation in the Village of Bath.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Stone was arrested on May 16 after he allegedly entered or unlawfully remained in a home on East Washington Street Extension and stole property.

Stone was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, and Petit Larceny. Stone was arraigned in the Bath Town Court and released.