Bath man charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest at Tops

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Raymond Tylicki, 49, was arrested after he “started to engage in a violent behavior” towards Tops Management and police on Wednesday afternoon.

Bath Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the Tops Friendly Market on West Morris Street for a trespass incident. While being arrested for disorderly conduct, Tylicki “resisted arrest” and was suqsequently charged.

Earlier in the day Tylicki was also cited for an open container violation.

Tylicki was released on appearance tickets and is due back in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.