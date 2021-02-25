Bath man charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest at Tops

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Raymond Tylicki, 49, was arrested after he “started to engage in a violent behavior” towards Tops Management and police on Wednesday afternoon.

Bath Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the Tops Friendly Market on West Morris Street for a trespass incident. While being arrested for disorderly conduct, Tylicki “resisted arrest” and was suqsequently charged.

Earlier in the day Tylicki was also cited for an open container violation.

Tylicki was released on appearance tickets and is due back in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator